Patna: Fresh round of arson, firings over dispute on car parking between two groups

Patna parking dispute: Jethuli area in Bihar's capital Panta continues to burn on the second day after two persons were killed over a tiff that began on car parking. A fresh round of arson and gun firing was reported on Monday amid the presence of heavy security personnel in the violence-hit region.

Burning vehicles and other properties were seen today also which created panic among locals.

However, police claimed the situation is under control and so far they arrested 7 accused in the matter.

What happened in Patna

According to sources, two persons were killed during gun battle between two groups. The incident at Gathauli village was triggered over a dispute on parking between local strongman Baccha Rai and Chandrika Rai and it soon turned ugly and both sides opened fire on each other. One person named Gautam Kumar died on the spot while one more man succumbed in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The remaining three are battling for their lives in the PMCH.

According to an official, Chandrika Rai was moving his car from his personal parking area onto the road, while Baccha Rai was storing building material in front of his parking area. Chandrika Rai asked him to remove the material, leading to verbal duel between them. Baccha Rai then soon called his associates, who came and opened fire on Chandrika Rai.

Speaking to the media over the incident, SSP Patna said that the main accused was arrested and added the situation was under control. Also, the top official asserted that a manhunt was launched in order to nab other accused.

50 rounds of ammunition were fired in presence of police: Villagers

As per local media reports, the dispute erupted following a parking issue and subsequently, it took a major turn after two groups clashed with ammunition. Some media reported at least 50 rounds of ammunition were fired following the deadly clash.

Subsequently, the angry villagers set ablaze houses and marriage halls owned by the accused. Villagers complained that the police officials were present at the time when the accused fired several rounds of bullets and accused they did not bother to control the clash.

