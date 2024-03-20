Pappu Yadav likely to contest Lok Sabha polls | Here's all you need to know about 'Bihar's Bahubali'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pappu Yadav

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Speculations are rife that former MP and Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) party chief Pappu Yadav may join hands with the I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Pappu Yadav met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. As per reports, Pappu held discussions with Lalu and Tejashwi regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and devised further strategies. Pappu Yadav aims to contest the elections from Purnia and has been persistently asserting his claim over this seat. Consequently, there are speculations that Pappu Yadav might join the grand alliance and run for the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.

Pappu Yadav after meeting Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna said, "Lalu Yadav and I don't have political relations, it is completely an emotional tie...Yesterday, all of us sat down together. Our effort is to stop the BJP in Seemanchal and Mithilanchal at any cost. Tejashwi Yadav worked for 17 months and built trust, Rahul Gandhi won hearts and gave hope to people...Together, we will win not just the 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections) but also 2025 (Bihar Assembly Elections). Purnea doesn't matter, what matters is to stop the BJP and protect the identity & ideology of the weaker sections. We will fight together, together with the Congress leadership. The one who won the heart of this country will be the PM of this country."

Who is Pappu Yadav?

Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, is a prominent politician from Bihar. He was in the limelight for his attempts to help common people during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

He is often referred to as "Bihar's Bahubali" owing to his strong political influence and his involvement in various controversies over the years.

He has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) five times.

He comes from a politically active family and started his political career at a young age. Pappu Yadav entered politics in the 1980s and became associated with the Janata Dal.

Pappu won for the first time in 1990 as an Independent candidate, after the Janata Dal didn’t give him a ticket, from the Singheshwar Assembly seat of Madhepura.

He won his first Lok Sabha election in 1991 from the Purnia constituency in Bihar but the election was countermanded amidst allegations of poll rigging.

Over the years, Pappu has been associated with several political parties. He has been a member of the Janata Dal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Janata Dal (United) among others. He has also formed his own political party, the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), which he currently leads.

At one time, Pappu Yadav was considered Lalu Yadav's closest associate. There were also speculations that he might become Lalu Yadav's political heir. He was twice elected as an MP from Lalu Yadav's party, but the same RJD also showed him the way out of the party.

Pappu Yadav has been involved in various controversies throughout his political career. He has faced allegations of criminal activities, including murder and kidnapping. He has also been accused of using muscle power to influence elections.

In 1998, Pappu Yadav was accused of the murder of CPIM leader Ajit Sarkar, and he was arrested in 1999. While residing in Beur Jail in Sikkim, rumors of Pappu Yadav's favoritism came to light, leading to his transfer to Tihar Jail. Subsequently, in February 2008, a special CBI court convicted Pappu Yadav and two others for the murder of CPIM leader. However, in May 2013, the Patna High Court ordered the release of Pappu Yadav from jail citing insufficient evidence.

Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Congress leader.

He is known for his strong grassroots connect and his ability to mobilize support, especially among certain sections of society in Bihar. However, his controversial background has also led to criticism and scrutiny.

What happened in 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) candidate Santosh Kumar Kushwaha clinched victory with 632,924 votes. Congress's Uday Singh trailed in second place with 369,463 votes, while independent candidate Shubhash Kumar Thakur secured the third position with 31,795 votes.

Meanwhile, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar Kushwaha emerged victorious, defeating BJP's Uday Singh. Kushwaha garnered 418,826 votes, while Singh received 302,157 votes.

Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission has said that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases. In Bihar, voting for the first phase will begin on April 19 and voting for the seventh phase will take place on June 1.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

