Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pashupati Paras-led RLJP to contest 5 seats in Bihar, breaks ranks with NDA

Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned and accused the BJP of doing "injustice" with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party by not including it in the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

Reported By : Sanjay Sah Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: March 19, 2024 12:31 IST
Pashupati Paras-led RLJP
Image Source : PTI Pashupati Paras-led RLJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) will contest 5 seats in Bihar, announced Pashupati Paras who on Tuesday resigned from the Union Cabinet and also ended his party's alliance with the NDA. The NDA on Monday finalised its seat-sharing formula in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, announcing the BJP will contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16 and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) five. Bihar LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Raju Tiwari said Chirag Paswan will contest the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which has been given to the party under the seat-sharing pact for the 2024 polls.

Paras made brief remarks at the press conference about his resignation and did not elaborate about his future plans. The only ally in the Union Cabinet headed by Modi, he called the prime minister a big leader. The RLJP president said he was thankful to Modi before expressing his displeasure over the treatment meted out to him. He said he had served the National Democratic Alliance with honesty and loyalty but received injustice.

"I have sent my resignation. NDA seats were announced. I am still thankful to the Prime Minister but injustice was done to me and my party," he said.

 

