Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi, 9 others elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been declared elected unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council.

All 11 candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council election have been elected unopposed, as today marked the final date for nominations. Among the elected candidates are Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi, and Santosh Suman. The total includes 3 from the BJP, 2 from JD(U), 4 from RJD, 1 from the Congress, and 1 from other parties.

Unopposed victory

With no opposition candidates contesting against them, Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi, and the other candidates secured their positions in the Legislative Council effortlessly.

Representation across parties

The elected candidates represent various political parties, including the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, and other smaller parties, reflecting a diverse representation in the Legislative Council.

Conclusion of nominations

The announcement of the unopposed election came after the closure of the nomination process today, solidifying the victory of the 11 candidates without the need for a formal election.