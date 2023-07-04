Follow us on Image Source : PTI Land-for-jobs scam: RJD blames 'top two leaders of BJP' for CBI chargesheet on Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav

Land-for-jobs scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday named RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, among several others in its chargesheet in the alleged Land for Jobs scam case. On Tuesday, RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha launched a veiled attack on BJP and in an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he blamed the "top two leaders" of the saffron party for the CBI chargesheet against Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav.

"Height of political vendetta"

Calling the action the "height of political vendetta", Jha said that the central investigating agency officials were acting "under pressure." "I will not call it a chargesheet by the CBI. It is a BJP chargesheet prepared at the instance of the top two leaders," alleged Jha.

CBI Chargesheet

On Monday (July 03), the central investigating agency had submitted a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Yadav in the land-for-jobs scam pertaining to Prasad's tenure as railway minister.

Further, the national spokesman of RJD alleged that the saffron party wanted to take revenge on the ruling "Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar.

"The BJP has been unable to recover from the sudden loss of power in Bihar last year. It cannot take on us electorally. So it is trying underhand tactics. I have friends in the CBI who admit that it is height of political vendetta. But they are helpless in the face of pressure from above", said Jha.