Is Governor post on agenda? Jitan Ram Manjhi addresses speculations ahead of his Delhi visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi

There was a strong buzz in the political circles that former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi was offered a Governor post by the Centre. Manjhi, who was once again going to Delhi, however, played down the speculations saying his national capital visit was completely non-political.

"I have been meeting big leaders of BJP, but this time my visit to Delhi is not for political reasons, it is a personal trip. We met them (BJP leaders) for political reasons over seat sharing or coordination of seats in NDA. It has been discussed that after Dussehra everyone will come here and then everything will be discussed," he said when a reporter asked a question related to the Governor post offer.

On the announcement of dates for assembly elections in 5 states, Manjhi said they were (Opposition) fighting among themselves and they would keep doing this. PM Modi has done so many development works for the nation. people have made up their minds to cast their votes in the favour of NDA alliance, he added.

In view of the meetings being held in Delhi between Manjhi and senior BJP leaders, speculations were rife that he may get the Governor post.

However, the HAM leader rejected the speculation terming them imaginary.

He said, "This is all imaginary. Ever since I joined NDA, I have been meeting BJP leaders. Earlier, I had met for political reasons. But this time I am not going to Delhi for any political reasons but for my health reasons. My eye operation is scheduled at Delhi Hospital on October 12."

(With ANI inputs)

Also read: 'Blatant lies': BRS leader KTR hits back at Amit Shah after his speech at Adilabad rally