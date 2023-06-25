Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: 1 killed, over 30 undergoing treatment as poisonous ammonia gas leaks in Vaishali district

Hajipur ammonia gas leak: In an unfortunate incident, one labour died and over 30 others are undergoing treatment after a poisonous ammonia gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The affected people were admitted to Hajipur Sadar Hospital. According to an official, the patients admitted are currently stable. Following the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the site to control the situation. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause.

Treatment underway

"One labour dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable," said Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Sadar Hospital.

Situation is under control

Dr Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department in an interaction with reporters informed that the situation is under control and an investigation has been launched to dig the cause of leakage.

"We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to control the situation. As of now, we have information that some labours have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of the leakage. The situation is under control now," said Dr Ashok Kumar.

