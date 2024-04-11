BJP hits back at Misa Bharti over remark against PM Modi: 'Making her father's 'pratigya' laughable...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Misa Bharti

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti stirred a fresh controversy on Thursday and said that if the opposition-led I.N.D.I.A bloc comes to power, all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be put behind bars.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Bharti said, "We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives in Bihar. If the people of this country give the INDIA Alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars."

The RJD leader's statement soon became a political flashpoint between the BJP and the RJD, as BJP leaders said that with her statement, Misa Bharti is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable. "With this statement, she is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable," BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok also said, "Just like your father was proved guilty, wait for your turn. If he didn't survive then neither will you. You have been accused in land grab case and now you lecturing the Prime Minister. The frustration is understandable... let's sympathise."

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for 8 seats each.