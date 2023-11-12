Bihar: BSPCB urges strict enforcement to tackle poor air quality as AQI crosses 300

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road.

As many cities across Bihar grapple with very poor air quality, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board has called upon district administrations to rigorously implement measures aimed at curbing air pollution in their respective areas. The concerning air quality levels were highlighted in the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) daily Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin for November 11 at 4 pm.

According to the CPCB report, Begusarai led the list of affected cities with an AQI of 382, followed closely by Saran at 376 and Patna at 375. Several other districts in Bihar, including Hajipur (356), Purnea (350), Katihar (350), Motihari (341), Bhagalpur (340), Rajgir (329), and Arrah (323), also experienced very poor air quality conditions.

The AQI is calculated based on eight pollutants, including PM 2.5 and PM 10 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns and 10 microns, respectively), nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, ammonia, and lead. An AQI exceeding 300 is classified as very poor air quality and is known to cause respiratory ailments on prolonged exposure.

Addressing the deteriorating air quality situation, Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla emphasised, "It is true that the air quality has deteriorated in several districts in the state. This is, in part, due to climatic conditions, as a substantial portion of the state has not received rainfall in the last two to three days. Nonetheless, we have instructed the concerned district administrations to strictly enforce laws aimed at combating air pollution in their respective regions."

Shukla further revealed, "All concerned district magistrates have been directed to identify hotspots in their districts. In a recent meeting, the chief secretary also instructed everyone involved in establishing special squads to identify hotspots, particularly areas with construction activities, waste management, including transportation of building materials, waste disposal and incineration, traffic congestion hotspots, agricultural stubble burning, and activities like dry road sweeping, water sprinkling, and dry leaf burning."

