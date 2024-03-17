Over 270 aspirants detained by Bihar Police in connection with paper leak of Teachers Recruitment Exam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar paper leak case

Over 270 aspirants were detained by the Economic Offences unit (EOU) of Bihar Police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district in connection with an alleged paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3. According to a statement by the EOU on Saturday, the unit’s sleuths conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied question papers.

"On the day of the examination, March 15, candidates were supposed to leave at around 3 am for their respective exam centres. They all were detained and on the basis of their interrogation, officials managed to nab certain members of the gang involved in the paper leak", the statement said.

Earlier, the police had already arrested five persons who allegedly masterminded the paper leak of TRE-3.

The police recovered several documents and materials including question papers, computers, laptops, printers and pen drives from their possession.

Further investigations revealed that a heavy amount was charged from each candidate for providing answer sheets by the accused, the statement said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted TRE-3 on March 15 for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers in offline mode.

Prior to this, as many as 96,823 candidates cleared the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-2) organised by the BPSC.

