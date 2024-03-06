UP Police recruitment exam paper leak case: STF arrests six more accused from Meerut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Six people were arrested

Paper leak case: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh arrested six more accused of gang involved in the recent police recruitment exam paper leak from Muzaffarnagar, officials said. The arrest was made on March 5 from Meerut.

The STF team also recovered eight mobile phones along with question papers and answer keys.

A gang was involved in the question paper leak of the written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board on February 17 and 18. More than 48 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination, which was held on February 17 and 18 across the state, for over 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. A re-examination will be conducted within six months.

Six accused arrested

Bittu Singh Bahadur son of Dayaram Singh, resident of village Alipur in Meerut Sahil, son of Amarnath, resident of Shobhapur in Meerut Naveen son Salekhchand, resident of Shobhapur in Meerut Rohit Kumar, son of Vinod Kumar, resident of TP Nagar in Meerut Deepak, son of Dinesh, resident of Sunrise Colony in Meerut Praveen Kumar son of Ompal Singh resident of 136 Nagalatasi in Meerut

