Paper leak case: Yogi govt removes UP Police Recruitment Board chairperson

Paper leak case: Amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Mishra has been replaced with IPS officer Rajeev Krishna. Mishra has been put on the "wait list" after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Krishna given the additional responsibility of the board.

The action came days after the UP police constable recruitment examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. More than 48 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination, which was held on February 17 and 18 across the state, for over 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. A re-examination will be conducted within six months.

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

Many people arrested in paper leak case

Several people were arrested by the SOG Surveillance Cell, STF Unit Gorakhpur and Etawah Police in connection to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Paper Leak case. Various items such as candidates' mark sheets, admit cards, blank cheques, mobile phones, and laptops were recovered from them Additionally, Neeraj Yadav, a resident of Ballia and former Merchant Navy employee, was arrested earlier in the same case. Yadav received the answer key from an individual in Mathura. The STF is currently investigating this matter.

A gang was involved in the question paper leak of the written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board on February 17 and 18. The gang is also involved in fraud in the online examination of constable recruitment for the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused told police that when he was preparing for competitive examinations in 2008-09 in Shahpur town, a person from Rajnagar extension in Ghaziabad would come there, who ran a gang involved in rigging various competitive examinations by taking money.

What did CM Yogi say on paper leak?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously stated that no compromises would be made with the lives of candidates. He has ordered officials to conduct the police constable recruitment exams again within the next six months. He emphasised that if there are any irregularities in the recruitment process, it amounts to injustice against the youth.

Describing this as a national crime, CM Yogi emphasised that any injustice against the youth is a national crime. He assured strict action against those elements responsible for compromising the lives and future of the youth. The government is committed to taking stringent measures against those found guilty of irregularities in the examination process.

