Bihar STF arrests Modi's 2013 Patna rally blast accused after 10 years from THIS place

Patna: One of the accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan blast case was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police from Darbhanga after he was on the run for 10 years, officials said on Sunday.

Mehre Alam, the accused, had escaped from the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2013, they said.

He was arrested on Saturday by the STF from the Ashok Paper Mill area in Darbhanga, they added.

Serial blasts rocked the Gandhi Maidan on October 29, 2013, during the 'Hunkar Rally' of then BJP PM candidate Narendra Modi. Five persons were killed and over 70 people were injured.

While six explosions happened around the venue of the rally, two bombs went off within 150 metres of the dais from where Modi delivered his speech.

Four live bombs were later recovered near the venue.

