Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar: Nitish Cabinet expansion tomorrow, CM and his two Deputies has finalised ministers' list: Sources

Bihar: Nitish Cabinet expansion tomorrow, CM and his two Deputies has finalised ministers' list: Sources

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: March 13, 2024 20:57 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Vijay
Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Vijay Kumar Sinha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to expand his Cabinet on Thursday (March 14), said the sources adding the induction of new ministers will take place at 5 pm.

The list of new ministers was finalised during a crucial meeting chaired by the chief minister. His two Deputies - Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha - and others were present in the meeting.

Apart from BJP leaders, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha, Bijendra Yadav and Vijay Chaudhary from JD-U also attended the meeting.

The expansion of the NDA government in Bihar was due since its inception.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement