Bihar: Nitish Cabinet expansion tomorrow, CM and his two Deputies has finalised ministers' list: Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to expand his Cabinet on Thursday (March 14), said the sources adding the induction of new ministers will take place at 5 pm.

The list of new ministers was finalised during a crucial meeting chaired by the chief minister. His two Deputies - Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha - and others were present in the meeting.

Apart from BJP leaders, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha, Bijendra Yadav and Vijay Chaudhary from JD-U also attended the meeting.

The expansion of the NDA government in Bihar was due since its inception.