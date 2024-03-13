From Piyush Goyal, Pankaja Munde to Anurag Thakur: Top leaders named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, due in few weeks. In the latest list, the party has named 72 candidates including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar among others. The polling scheduled for the general elections is yet to be announced. According to reports, the election commission is likely to announce election dates in a day or two. In its first list, the saffron party named 195 candidates, out of which two withdrew their names. Take a look at key candidates named by in the second list.
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur in Maharashtra
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North in Maharashtra
- Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dhawad
- Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur from Hamirpur
- Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi
- Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon in Haryana
- Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri in Karnataka
- Pankaja Munde from Beed in Maharashtra
- Anil Baluni from Garhwal, Uttarakhand
- Ex-Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat from Haridwar
- Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South in Karnataka
- Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North in Karnataka
