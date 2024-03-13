From Piyush Goyal, Pankaja Munde to Anurag Thakur: Top leaders named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP has named Piyush Goyal, Tejashvi Surya, Pankaja Munde among others in its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, due in few weeks. In the latest list, the party has named 72 candidates including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar among others. The polling scheduled for the general elections is yet to be announced. According to reports, the election commission is likely to announce election dates in a day or two. In its first list, the saffron party named 195 candidates, out of which two withdrew their names. Take a look at key candidates named by in the second list.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur in Maharashtra

Union Minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North in Maharashtra

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dhawad

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur from Hamirpur

Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi

Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon in Haryana

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri in Karnataka

Pankaja Munde from Beed in Maharashtra

Anil Baluni from Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Ex-Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat from Haridwar

Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South in Karnataka

Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North in Karnataka

Image Source : INDIA TVKey candidates named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ | BJP releases second list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, fields Gadkari, Khattar and Piyush Goyal