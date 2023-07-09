'We are about to take decision soon...' says LJP chief Chirag Paswan on possible alliance with NDA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LJP chief Chirag Paswan

Bihar: MP and Lok Janshakti Party-Paswan, Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed his views on the possible alliance of his party with NDA. A few days after Ajit Pawar parted his ways from his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined hands with Eknath Shinde-led faction in Maharashtra, speculations have been rife that LJP will join hands with NDA. Paswan asserted that talks on alliance were going on for a long time and meetings were also held with BJP leaders. Reports suggested that Paswan is keen on contesting from Hajipur his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough for decades. However, his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras claimed that his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan handed over the seat to him by fielding him from there in 2019. This has sparked a new row between Paswan and Paras.

A meeting was conducted with party leaders

The young leader also said that a meeting was also conducted with the party leaders, where they all made clear that the final decision regarding the alliance will be accepted.

"Decision soon"

"Talks on alliance were going on for a long time...we had meetings with certain BJP leaders recently, and we're about to reach a decision soon...regarding this, there was also a meeting with all our party leaders and they're have said that whatever decision will be taken regarding alliance, it will be acceptable to them," said Chirag Paswan, MP and Lok Janshakti Party chief.

While replying to a question, Paswan said that Pashupati Kumar Paras's alliance with NDA will not affect him. "Whether he will be part of the alliance (with NDA) or not, is not going to affect me...a leader's importance in an alliance will depend upon the kind of public support they have...," he added.

Pashupati Kumar Paras targeted his nephew

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras targeted his nephew asserting that he will ensure that whoever fights from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 loses his deposit.

Paras's reaction came amid reports that the LJP chief is keen to contest the election from Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough for decades, which is presently represented by his estranged uncle. While taking a jibe at Paswan, Paras said that "Paswan betrays the people of Jamui, he will not be able to win from anywhere."

Paswan has been representing Jamui in the Lok Sabha since 2014.