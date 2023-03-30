Bihar CM's Principal Secretary walks on streets like a common man; pics go viral | KNOW WHY

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar govt Principal Secretary walks on streets like a common man

Bihar: The Principal Secretary to Bihar Chief Minister has become the topic of the talk for his not-so-usual move in the state. Some pictures of Dr S Siddharath, a 1991 batch IAS officer, are doing rounds on social media that left netizens spellbound. In pictures, he was seen roaming around the city for hours like a common man, eating street foods, and talking to rickshaw pullers and drivers.

According to the information received, the pictures were from Gaya city in Bihar. The Principal Secretary was seen roaming on streets wearing casual dress, a t-shirt and a pyjama. Dr Siddharath was also seen walking from Gaya circuit House and interacting with locals and rickshaw pullers.

Why the senior bureaucrat roamed like a common man?

While roaming on the road, he also talked to a driver of a Municipal Corporation vehicle carrying garbage. When India TV spoke to Dr Siddharth about these viral photos, the senior bureaucrat said that he wanted to take feedback from the poor people about the government schemes.

"To get the right information, it was necessary to go as a common man. I roamed around the city (Gaya) and interacted with several people," Dr Siddharth said. When asked what kind of feedback people gave, to this he said, "people's opinions were positive."

Image Source : INDIA TVDr Siddharath was seen walking from Gaya circuit House and interacting with locals and rickshaw pullers.

About Bihar govt's Principal Secretary

It should be mentioned here that Dr S. Siddharth is an IAS officer of the 1991 batch. Currently, he is the Principal Secretary to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The senior bureaucrat also holds the responsibility of Principal Secretary, Finance Department of Bihar.