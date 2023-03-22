Bihar CM Nitish Kumar receives death threat, accused arrested from Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The accused was arrested by Patna Police from Gujarat’s Surat with the help of the Gujarat police.

Patna: A man has been arrested for allegedly giving a death threat to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through a WhatsApp message, said police officials on Wednesday. The accused, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed, was arrested by Patna Police from Gujarat’s Surat with the help of the Gujarat police. The Bihar Police Officials further said that the team from Patna has also reached Surat for questioning the accused in connection with this case.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar received a death threat through a WhatsApp message, after which Patna Police arrested the accused from Surat with the help of Gujarat Police. Patna Police officials have reached Surat for questioning of the accused,” said Bihar Police Officials. Further details are awaited.