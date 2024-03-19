Bihar govt clears proposal to acquire 50 acres for Sita Temple redevelopment in Sitamarhi

Follow us on Image Source : BIHAR TOURISM SITE Sita Temple redevelopment in Sitamarhi

The NDA-led Bihar government has cleared a proposal for the acquisition of 50 acres of land to develop the ‘Punaura Dham Janki Mandir’, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The Nitish Cabinet gave its assent to the state's tourism department's proposal.

Earlier in September 2023, the Bihar government gave its approval to develop the Punaura Dham Janki Mandir’.

Talking to reporters, S.Siddhartha, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat), said, "The cabinet approved Rs 72.47 crore for the overall development of the Punaura Dham Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi district.

A large number of pilgrims (domestic as well as from outside the country) visit the temple every year."

Under the new development plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatika', construct a 'parikrama' path, display kiosks, cafeteria, children-playing zones, etc, Siddhartha said and added all connecting roads to the pilgrim site will also be developed at the earliest.

Besides, thematic gates and parking areas will also be constructed around the site, he added.

