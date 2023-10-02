'Why don't you congratulate Sushil Modi?': Nitish Kumar responds to speculation about JDU split

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks with the media.

Sushil Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister, had claimed that Janata Dal United (JD(U)) was on the brink of splitting. He speculated whether JD(U) would merge with the RJD before the Lok Sabha elections or cease to exist. Responding to Sushil Modi's assertions on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed the notion of a potential JD(U) split. During a media interaction held while returning after paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti, Nitish Kumar commented on the situation.

"Why don't you congratulate those people?" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inquired when journalists questioned him about the BJP's statement that he aspired to become the governor.

Regarding queries about a caste-based census report, Chief Minister Kumar stated that the process was nearly complete. He indicated that those responsible for its preparation had made significant progress, and the report would soon be public. He further explained that the creators of the report would provide the necessary information, after which they would inform the parties that had agreed to the caste-based census.

During a political event held at Gandhi Maidan to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to Bihar and the nation. He emphasised that Gandhi's principles continued to guide their actions today. He also commended the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan as a remarkable tribute.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refrained from commenting on the caste-based census further, as the responsible authorities were expected to share information about it soon.

