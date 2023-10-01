Bihar: 6,146 dengue cases reported in September, highest in last five years

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY A total of 6,146 dengue cases were reported in September in Bihar

Bihar nowadays is witnessing an alarming rise in dengue cases. According to data released by the health department, a total of 6,146 cases were reported in September, the highest for the month in the last five years.

6,421 total cases reported this year

The state had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September last year. As many as 416 cases were reported in the state on Friday, with Patna recording the most at 177, followed by Munger at 33, Saran (28), Bhagalpur (27) and Begusarai (17).

Seven deaths reported

According to the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control of the Union Health Ministry, seven dengue deaths have been reported in Bihar till September 17 this year. As per the health department's data, a total of 13,972 cases were reported last year.

As many as 295 people were undergoing treatment at 12 government hospitals till September 30, including 127 at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, 39 at VIMS in Pawapuri and 28 at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

(with inputs from PTI)