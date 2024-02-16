Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Tejashwi Yadav gives Rahul Gandhi a ride in his red jeep wrangler

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

Sasaram Updated on: February 16, 2024 10:52 IST
Tejashwi Yadav with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay
Image Source : X Tejashwi Yadav with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Sasaram

With the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', resuming from Bihar's Sasaram district on Friday, it was RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who joined Rahul Gandhi with his SUV. Gandhi, the Congress MP, began his yatra from the party's district office this morning and is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh through Mohania in Kaimur district in the evening.

Yadav and Gandhi were seen riding a red SUV with the RJD leader behind the wheels. They were also seen sitting on the roof of a sports utility vehicle, which was slowly moving, and they waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the main road of the town.

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession. 

Both leaders of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' will address a public meeting in Kaimur around 3 pm on Friday. While addressing a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, Gandhi came out in support of the protesting farmers, likening the cultivators to soldiers who fight on the country's borders to protect it.

The Congress leader was referring to the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. 

