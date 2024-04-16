Begusarai Lok Sabha elections 2024: RJD, Congress and Left fields joint candidate to take on Giriraj Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Begusarai Lok Sabha election 2024

Begusarai Lok Sabha Election 2024: Begusarai seat, one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, is represented by Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh. Begusarai is one of the hot seats in the state as BJP once again fielded Singh who is a prominent leader of the ruling party. Singh is set to face a tough challenge as the united opposition - I.N.D.I.A bloc - pitted joint candidate Awadhesh Kumar Rai against him. That means anit-BJP votes will be consolidated which may create a trouble for the saffron party.

Lok Sabha elections 2014, 2019

The BJP won the seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections 2014 and 2019. In 2019, Singh defeated CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar (now a Congress leader) with a huge margin bagging 692,193 votes, while Kumar secured 269,976 votes. RJDs Tanveer Hassan got 198,233 votes.

BJP candidate Bhola Singh created history by winning the Begusarai constituency for his party for the first time. He registered a victory over RJD leader Tanveer Hassan by a margin of 5 per cent votes. Since Singh's victory, the BJP has dominated the region.

Voting pattern of Begusarai electorates

Notably, in the last three decades, the voting pattern in Begusarai kept changing. Before 2004, the constituency was a stronghold of Congress. In the Lok Sabha elections 2004, the voters supported Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP in 2014.

Congress leader Rajo Singh represented the Begusarai constituency two times in a row in 1998 and 1999. JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also won the seat once in 2004.

Begusarai past winners

Dr Monazir Hassan (JDU): 2009

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (JDU): 2004

Rajo Singh (Congress): 1999

Rajo Singh (Congress): 1998

Ramendra Kumar (Independent): 1996

Krishna Sahi (Congress): 1991

Lalit Vijay Singh (Janata Dal): 1989

Krishna Sahi (Congress): 1984

Krishna Sahi (Congress): 1980

Shyam Nandan Mishra (BLD): 1977

The Begusarai constituency comprises seven assembly segments including Cheria-Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai and Bakhri.

The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) are the main parties in the constituency.

Demographic profile in Begusarai constituency

As per data from the Election Commission, 19,58,382 voters were in the Begusarai constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,43,479 voters were male and 9,14,841 were female voters. 62 voters belonged to the third gender.

Begusarai Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,25,594 or 62.58%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,77,855 or 60.60 per cent.

