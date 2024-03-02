Aurangabad: PM Modi shares stage with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, attacks RJD's dynastic politics

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PM Narendra Modi was with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 21,400 crore in the state on Saturday (March 2). The Prime Minister unveiled the projects in the district on the occasion. In a special gesture for the Chief Minister, who returned to the NDA folds in January this year, PM Modi invited him to share the garland being presented to the Prime Minister.

Nitish Kumar's assurance to PM Modi

Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar said that he is with the NDA and is "not going anywhere now".

"You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.' I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath," he said.

PM Modi addresses gathering

The Prime Minister mentioned the Bharat Ratna conferred to Karpoori Thakur and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir. He also hailed the development projects launched in the state on the occasion.

"Today, development projects worth about Rs 21.5 thousand crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid here. These projects include many projects related to road infrastructure, rail infrastructure and also have a strong reflection of modern Bihar. This is the identity of NDA. We start the work, complete the work and also dedicate it to the people. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

"There is once again a double-engine govenrment in Bihar. Power can be gained as legacy from the parents, but they do not have the courage to discuss the work done by their parents. This is the state of the dynastic parties," he said while attacking RJD without naming the party.

PM Modi's veiled jibe at Opposition

In a veiled jibe at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that the dynasts are scared and are not willing to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

"Earlier generations in Bihar lived in fear, and were forced to migrate out of state; that era must not return. Dynasts are scared, don''t want to contest Lok Sabha polls, trying Rajya Sabha route to reach Parliament," he said.

Modi's guarantees

The Prime Minister listed out "guarantees" and said that his government, when formed for the third time at the Centre, will work to fulfill those guarantees.

"Bihar's development is Modi's guarantee. Peace and rule of law in the state, rights to women are Modi's guarantee. Our government is committed to fulfilling these guarantees and making a developed Bihar in the third term," he said.