Bihar: Amit Shah to address public meeting in Jhanjharpur today

Amit Shah Bihar visit: A senior leader of Bihar BJP earlier told media that the Union Home Minister will arrive in Bihar on Saturday and address huge public meetings in Jhanjharpur under the 'Lok Sabha Pravas' Programme and inform the people about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 9 Years.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also chair the meeting of Lok Sabha Core Committee and almost all top leaders of Bihar BJP including state BJP President Samrat Choudhary and MoS Home Nityanand Rai are likely to be present in the meeting including district President of Party," Bihar BJP Sources told.

Jhanjharpur falls under the Mithilanchal region having six Lok Sabha seats, which the BJP is eyeing.

Integrated Check Post inauguration:

BJP sources further said, "During Bihar visit Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Indo-Nepal Border at Jogbani".

Union Home Minister during his Bihar visit will also inaugurate the SSB battalion headquarters 8 km away from Jogbani through remote control. In August 2022, Nitish Kumar quit NDA in Bihar and joined hands with the Grand Alliance (Mahagathabandhan) and these days he is playing an instrumental role in uniting opposition against the Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

This will be Shah’s sixth visit to the state in one year since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022 and the Mahagathbandhan government was formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Purnia which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region. Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist veteran Jai Prakash Narayan. In February this year, he visited Valmikinagar and Patna and addressed Kisan Samagam organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community that he came from.

On April 2, 2023, Shah visited the state fourth time and addressed a public meeting in Nawada and cancelled the program of Rohtas (Sasaram ) in view of violence in the area. Last time Union Home Minister Shah arrived in Bihar on June 29, and addressed a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year, BJP's top leadership is focusing on Bihar with an aim to capture maximum number of seats. Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha, and the BJP currently has 17 MPs from the state.

However, the opposition leaders are claiming that the visit of Shah will not have any effect.

Amit Shah's visit will help I.N.D.I.A: Tejashwi Yadav

The political temperature in Bihar is on the rise ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday (September 15) took a dig at Shah, saying, “He should come to Bihar every month. In fact, he comes every month. If he stays here in Bihar for 365 days in a year, it will help the I.N.D.I.A bloc and hurt the BJP.”

