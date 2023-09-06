'One Nation One Election' committee meet likely today at former President Ram Nath Kovind's residence: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

One Nation One election: The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee is likely to take place on Wednesday under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence, in Delhi, sources said.

BJP chief J P Nadda had met ex-president Ram Nath Kovind soon after the latter was tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore the feasibility of “one nation, one election”, which was the case till 1967. Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to meet simultaneous polls panel head Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since 2014, has been a strong votary for the idea of simultaneous polls, which include those at local bodies, citing the financial burden caused by the almost continuous election cycle and jolt to development work during the polling period. Kovind too had echoed Modi's view and expressed his support to the idea after becoming President in 2017.

The ex-president, who will head the commitee, will explore the feasibility and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.

