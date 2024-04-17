Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : YAMAHA Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S

Yamaha has launched a new version of its Aerox 155 scooter. The newly launched version of the Aerox 155 scooter is called ‘Version S’. Some of the highlights of the scooter include a keyless start-up, immobiliser function, key fob, and more. The Aerox 155 is a sporty and performance-oriented scooter, which is based on the same platform as the revered R15 and the MT-15.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S India price

The Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S is available in two colours: Silver and Racing Blue. The scooter is priced at Rs. 1,50,600 lakh, which is around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the regular versions of the scooter. It will be available for purchase via Blue Square showrooms.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S specifications

The Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It produces a peak power of 14.75bhp at 8,000 RPM and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. Its engine is OBD-2 and E20 compliant.

The Yamaha Aerox Version S comes with a keyless ignition and a key fob that helps locate it by pressing a button. This will flash the scooter's indicators and emit a chirping sound. The key slot on the standard Aerox has been replaced by a knob on the Aerox Version S, which can be turned to the required position depending on whether the scooter is being turned on or off. There are dedicated buttons next to the knob to open the fuel cap or access the under-seat storage area.

Meanwhile, Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo+ SUV on Tuesday. The new 9-seater vehicle will be available in two variants - the P4 and the P10, at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom price).

ALSO READ: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch in May: What to expect?