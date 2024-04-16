Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lac: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra Bolero Neo+

Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading SUV manufacturer launched the Bolero Neo+ car on Tuesday. The new 9-seater vehicle will be available in two variants - the P4 and the P10, and they will be available at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom price).

As per the company, the P4 car will serve as the entry-level option. And on the other hand, the P10 variant will represent a more premium trim.

In an official statement Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the automotive sector of Mahindra & Mahindra said, "With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike."

The new vehicle boasts signature Bolero elements such as X-shaped bumpers, a front grille adorned with chrome inserts, and an X-shaped spare wheel cover, all complemented by side body cladding.

The Bolero Neo+ comes powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology for fuel efficiency and performance.

It also comes with advanced safety features such as an anti-lock braking system (ABS), dual airbags, child seats, engine immobiliser, and automatic door locks.

In addition, the new SUV features a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system which includes Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity. It is also equipped with front and rear power windows, armrests, and generous boot space, ensuring both comfort and practicality.

Inputs from IANS