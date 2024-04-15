2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch in May: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : MARUTI 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch in May

Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the popular hatchback cars of India, is also known for its sporty design, comfortable interiors, bigger space and reliable performance. As per the information, the current model of the upcoming Swift will be priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will further come with a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT engine which develops 90PS and 113Nm.

Engine details

Talking about the engine, the car could be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, and customers will also get a CNG option with a manual transmission. Maruti claims that the car has a mileage of 22.38kmpl for the petrol MT, 22.56kmpl for the petrol AMT, and 30.90kmpkg for the CNG.

Launch details

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is the fourth-generation avatar in the market and it is expected to launch in the first half of the year, sometime around May 2024 in India experts say that the car might launch in the second week of the month. The latest car was first showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and the company has also taken over the test in India.

New Swift has an updated front- will come with a redesigned grille and headlights will have boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, new fog lamps and a redesigned front bumper. The car's side profile will look very similar to the existing model, but the new variant will have alloy wheels- which are relatively new. At the rear back panel, the car will have a new LED taillamps, a redone rear bumper, and a tailgate.

It will further feature a 360-degree camera set-up, where the camera will be placed on the grille, ORVMs and tailgate.

Inspired by the current model line-up of Maruti, the cabin of the new Swift is similar to the existing model, and further has the climate control unit and infotainment system borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The steering wheel remains the same as the Swift concept, which was showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2023, having ventilated front seats and ADAS, but we doubt if the company will include the same feature in India-spec Swift as it will have these features in the time of the introduction. The instrument panel remains an analogue unit.

Price

Maruti Suzuki's latest Swift model is anticipated to come with a higher price tag compared to the current existing version. There has been curiosity regarding the new Swift if it will retain the 1.2-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT engine or if will it receive updates for improved fuel efficiency.

The new iteration has been projected to showcase more striking exteriors, improved safety features, advanced technology and heightened comfort. These enhancements are said to be reinforcing its reputation as a compelling choice for car buyers in India, which will be offering excellent value for money.

ALSO READ: 2024 Jeep Wrangler facelift India launch date confirmed: Everything we know so far