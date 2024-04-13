2024 Jeep Wrangler facelift India launch date confirmed: Everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : JEEP 2024 Jeep Wrangler facelift

Jeep India is all set to launch the facelift of one of its most popular SUVs in India. The upcoming Jeep Wrangler facelift, which was introduced globally a year ago, will come to India with a refreshed design and new features. Some of the highlights of the upcoming SUV will include a new blacked-out grille with slimmer slots and a bigger infotainment screen with connected-tech among others. Here are all the details you need to know.

Jeep Wrangler facelift India launch date

The Jeep Wrangler facelift will launch in India on April 22, 2024.

Jeep Wrangler facelift specifications

The Jeep Wrangler facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled to an 8-speed torque converter automatic and Jeep’s Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system as standard. The engine produces a peak power of 270hp and 400Nm of peak torque.

When it comes to the exterior, the SUV comes with an all-black grille design, with the iconic seven-slat design being slimmer than the current model. The SUV comes with 10 different alloy wheel designs ranging from 17-20 inches with tyre sizes going up to 35 inches. It also offers various roof options, such as a standard soft top, a body-coloured hard top, a black hard top, a combination of a hard and soft top, a Sunrider top that opens for the front passengers, and a dual-door group with half doors.

On the interior, the Wrangler is equipped with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is standard across all variants. The infotainment screen runs on Jeep's Uconnect 5 system that brings connected features to the SUV, including the Trails Offroad guide. This feature has 62 well-known off-road trails integrated into it.

The AC vents have been moved below the infotainment screen, but the rest of the cabin layout remains largely unchanged. The SUV features 12-way power-adjustable front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new semi-digital instrument cluster.

