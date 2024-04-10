Jeep launches Limited Edition Compass Night Eagle in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : JEEP Jeep Compass Night Eagle

Jeep India has announced the launch of a new limited-edition variant of its Jeep Compass SUV in India. The newly launched Jeep Compass Night Eagle is offered in a two-drive configuration and comes with blacked-out styling elements, similar to the Black Shark edition. New elements include blacked-out grille, grille rings, roof rails, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. Here are all the details you need to know.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant India price

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant is priced at Rs 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in three colours: Black, White, and Red.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant specifications

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a front-wheel drive configuration. The engine makes 168BHP of peak power and 350Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The Night Eagle treatment was first applied to the Compass in 2022, but the current iteration comes with some changes compared to the previous model. It is based on the Longitude (O) variant of the SUV and features a blacked-out grille, black roof rails, black 18-inch alloy wheels, and Night Eagle badging. Some of the changes are similar to the Compass Black Shark, including the alloy-wheel design and the standard blacked-out roof. The Night Eagle edition's interior continues the all-black theme.

Jeep is offering the special edition version with a range of features, including front and rear dashcams, a rear entertainment unit, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting, ambient lights, and an air purifier, all as standard. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, connected technology, and a wireless charger.

Meanwhile, Tesla is all set to unveil its ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, 2024. The announcement was made by Tesla chief Elon Musk via an X post.

ALSO READ: 2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift to make its global debut on April 29: All we know so far