2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift to make its global debut on April 29: All we know so far

Mahindra is all set to launch 2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift globally. The facelift of the compact SUV will make its global debut in April this year and it will be renamed as the XUV3XO. The two of the Mahindra XUV300’s competitors, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, were refreshed recently. Here are all the details you need to know about the 2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift.

2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift India launch and price

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift will arrive in India on April 29, 2024. However, it is not yet clear whether the company will reveal its prices on the same day or any other day.

2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift specifications

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift will be powered by the current crop of engines, which includes a 1.5-litre diesel, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.2-litre direct injection turbo-petrol (TGDi). However, the 1.2-liter TGDi petrol engine will be paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Aisin. In addition to this, the compact SUV is also likely to get an EV powertrain later this year.

The front and rear of the vehicle with plate number 1 have undergone a major design refresh, taking inspiration from Mahindra's BE line-up of SUVs. The updates include an angular nose, LED daytime running lamps with a drop-down look, a revised front bumper and headlamp assembly. Additionally, it now features a new two-part grille with a larger central air intake on the bumper.

The rear of the XUV3XO has also been completely redesigned. It now comes with a smoother tailgate, sleeker and C-shaped tail lamps, and a full-width LED light bar. The registration plate has been moved to the bumper from the tailgate, and it now boasts a new set of alloy wheels finished in dark chrome.

