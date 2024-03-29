Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : SUZUKI Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of a new motorcycle in India. The newly launched Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes with parallel-twin DOHC engine, inverted front forks, clutch assist system, coloured TFT LCD multi-information screen and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India price and availability

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is offered in three colour options: Champion Yellow, Glass Matte Mechanical Grey and Glass Sparkle Black. It is available at an introductory starting price of Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched bike is available for booking in all the Suzuki big-bike dealerships.

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE specifications

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is powered by a 776cc parallel-twin DOHC engine, which produces 84.3hp of peak power and 78Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with bidirectional quickshifter.

The Suzuki motorcycle features a liquid-cooling system, a 2-into-1 exhaust system with dual-stage catalytic converter, a Suzuki clutch assist system, and a patented Cross Balancer system that suppresses vibrations, resulting in a smoother operation.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE features a new steel frame that is highly rigid, providing stability and durability. The motorcycle is equipped with Hitachi Astemo (Showa) inverted front forks that offer a wheel travel of 220mm, and a Hitachi Astemo (Showa) monoshock rear suspension with adjustable spring preload. This model has a ground clearance of 220mm. The front brake system consists of 310mm dual disc brakes, while the wheels are wire-spoked and semi-blocked patterned Dunlop wheels, with a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE boasts the iconic V-Strom 'beak', which is now positioned higher than before. The motorcycle comes with a custom 5-inch colored TFT LCD multi-information screen and USB port.

The bike features vertically stacked hexagonal LED headlights, LED position lighting, LED taillight, and LED turn signals. It has a 20-liter fuel tank.

The V-Strom 800DE is also equipped with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) which includes Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), Suzuki Traction Control System (STSC) with the introductory G (Gravel) mode, ride-by-wire electronic throttle system, bi-directional quick-shift system (with on/off settings), two-mode ABS, Suzuki Easy Start System, and low RPM assist.

