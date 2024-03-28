Tata Nexon gets 5 new AMT trims in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Nexon

Tata Motors has further expanded the Nexon compact SUV lineup by adding five new AMT variants in India. With the addition of new AMT trims, Nexon petrol-AMT range now starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the Smart+ trim, while the diesel-AMT variants start from Rs 11.80 lakh for the Pure trim.

At launch, the Creative trim was the most affordable way to get into the Nexon petrol-AMT range at Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the entry-level diesel-AMT cost Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) in the same trim.

Tata Nexon AMT specifications

The Tata Nexon AMT gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120hp of peak power and 170Nm of peak torque. The petrol is available in different variants with a 5 or 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters).

The car is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115hp of peak power and 260Nm of torque.

The Nexon Smart+ variant comes with plenty of features, such as LED Daytime Running Lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, drive modes, six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Pure trim offers additional features, including full-LED headlamps and tail lamps, roof rails, rear AC vents, touch-based HVAC controls, wheel covers, a knitted roof liner, a 4-inch digital instrument cluster, and voice commands. On the other hand, the Pure S variant comes with all the features of the Pure trim and adds a sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, and an electrochromic rearview mirror.

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is preparing to launch a new variant of the Innova Crysta in India. The new variant will be named GX (O) and will be exclusively available for the non-hybrid petrol version of the car. The GX (O) variant will be positioned as the top-end variant for the petrol Innova Crysta, replacing the G-SLF and GX variants.

