Maruti Suzuki recalls thousands of units of Wagon R, Baleno: Here's how to check yours affected

Maruti Suzuki is recalling thousands of units of two of its popular hatchbacks. The affected hatchbacks include Wagon R and Baleno. The company is recalling 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR due to a potential issue with a component in the fuel pump motor. The defect in the fuel pump cloud leads to engine stalling or starting problems.

The recall affects Wagon R and Baleno units manufactured between July 30, 2019, and November 1, 2019. The manufacturer will proactively contact owners to schedule a free inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

Maruti Suzuki has not announced a specific method for informing owners, other than direct contact.

However, there is a way to check if your vehicle's chassis number falls within the affected range. The owners of Wagon R and Baleno models manufactured in a specific time period should enter their vehicle's chassis number in the designated field on the service campaign webpage. The website will then display a message indicating whether your car is part of the recall.

The Wagon R and Baleno are two of the top-selling passenger vehicles in India. In fact, in February 2024, MSIL sold 19,412 units of the Wagon R. Similarly, 17,517 units of the Baleno were sold, making it the third best-selling car in India that month, while the Wagon R comfortably topped the charts.

