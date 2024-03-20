Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R, GT unveiled in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : TRIUMPH 2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm

Triumph has unveiled two new motorcycles in India. The newly launched 2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm is available in both R and GT trims. The newly launched motorcycles now produce more torque and power than before. They also feature lighter wheels, blacked-out styling and dark colour schemes. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched motorcycles.

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm India price and availability

The 2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm is available in three colours- Black, Red and Blue. Triumph has listed the Rocket 3 Storm models on its Indian website at a price of Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 22.59 lakh for the R and GT variants respectively. These more powerful versions are priced at Rs 2.09 lakh higher than the standard counterparts. Deliveries of these bikes are expected to begin in May 2024.

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm specifications

The 2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm duo are powered by a liquid-cooled, 2,485cc inline three-cylinder engine that produces 182hp of peak power at 7,000rpm and 225Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

The bikes come with new lighter 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels and an 18-litre fuel tank. It features twin Brembo Stylema calipers on 320mm discs at the front and a radially-mounted Brembo M4.32 caliper on a 300mm rear disc.

In terms of features, the bikes get a TFT dash with electronic aids that include ABS and traction control, four riding modes, hill hold control and cruise control. It also gets heated grips, a bi-directional quickshifter, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a Bluetooth module as optional extras.

The Rocket 3 Storm R weighs 317kg, while the GT weighs 3 kilos more. The seat height for the R is 773mm, while the GT’s perch is even more accessible at 750mm.

ALSO READ: Citroen partners with BluSmart Mobility to deploy 4,000 EV SUVs: All you need to know