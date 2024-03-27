Toyota Innova Hycross gets GX (O) trim in India: Check expected price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : TOYOTA Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to introduce a new variant of Innova Hycross in India. The upcoming variant will be called GX (O) and will be available for the non-hybrid version. The GX (O) variant will be the new top-end variant for the petrol Innova Hycross. Earlier, the petrol Hycross was available in G-SLF and GX variants. Here are all the details you need to know.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) India launch and availability

Toyota has listed the new GX (O) on its website but the company is yet to announce the price of this new trim. The company is expected to launch the upcoming new variant of the Hycross sometime in April this year and it is expected to be priced at around Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) specifications

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) petrol will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 173hp of peak power and 209Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will be available in both 7 and 8-seater options, and in terms of features, it comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Other features include a dual-tone interior, automatic climate control, rear automatic blower control, dual-tone seats, soft-touch dashboard, LED front fog lamps, rear retractable sunshade (only available in the seven-seater option), 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.

