Tesla to unveil its Robotaxi on August 8, confirms low-cost EV in pipeline

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is all set to unveil a new product in the market soon. According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Tesla chief Elon Musk, the company will unveil ‘Robotaxi’ on August 8, 2024. The post came a few hours after a Reuters report claimed that the company is planning to abandon its plan to produce a low-cost EV.

The report also said that the Tesla chief has directed his team to “go all in” on robotaxis built on the company's small-vehicle platform.

The news brought cheers for his millions of followers.

“Wow, can’t wait to see a Tesla without a steering wheel,” one X user commented.

Another wrote that he expected the compact car and the Robotaxi to be unveiled at the same time.

“I expect designs and manufacturing lines for both. Please do not delay and especially do not long-delay the compact car,” the X user posted.

In 2019, the company had indicated operating robotaxis by 2020. However, the plan did not materialise.

Meanwhile, Responding to Reuters' report about Tesla scrapping its plan to produce low-cost EVs, Must said that the publication is lying. The company has promised an affordable EV with an expected starting price of USD 25,000.

“Reuters is lying (again),” Elon Musk wrote.

Musk earlier said the more affordable EV would be built on the electric car company’s next-generation vehicle platform.

“We are focused on bringing the next generation platform to market as quickly as we can, with the plan to start production at Gigafactory Texas,” Tesla had said.

Tesla's entry-level car is the Model 3, which has a base price of $39,000. The company's plan to introduce a robotaxi service using its camera-based system is intriguing. It's worth noting that Tesla has eliminated radar and other sensors that are extensively used by companies like Waymo in their driver assistance technologies.

