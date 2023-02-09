Volkswagen recalls 21,000 EVs globally - here's why

Follow us on Image Source : VW.COM VW's ID.4 electric SUVs grounded

German automobile maker Volkswagen has recalled its electric SUV, the ID.4, due to a faulty battery software issue. The recall affects 21,000 units produced between May 26, 2020, and January 20, 2022. It is due to software programming that may reset or deactivate the high-voltage battery management control module, leading to a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker first received reports of the potential software issue in Europe in July 2021 and received reports from owners in the US who alleged that the issue could cause the vehicle to stall out. According to the reports, the solution is new software for the high-voltage battery management control unit and the pulse inverter control unit, which will be updated at the dealership level free of charge.

What's the issue

Volkswagen has faced software issues with its new lineup of EVs, including the ID.4. The company has reported problems with the vehicle's infotainment system, controls, and smartphone integration, among other issues.

The company's CEO, Oliver Blume, outlined a revised software strategy last year to tackle these problems head-on. The recall of VW's ID.4 electric SUVs is one of many recalls in the growing electric vehicle market, with other automakers also recalling their vehicles over various software bugs and other minor issues.



Volkswagen is committed to addressing the issue as they expand their electric vehicle lineup and establish a strong presence in the growing electric vehicle market. This recall highlights the challenges faced by automakers as they transition to electric vehicles and the importance of reliable software systems.

