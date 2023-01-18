Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 units of Grand Vitara, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza - here's why?

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Owners of affected vehicles would be contacted by Maruti Suzuki-approved shops for immediate assistance.

India’s biggest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has recalled 17,362 of its cars to replace the faulty airbags. Grand Vitara, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, and Baleno models are included in this airbag replacement procedure.

The automobile manufacturer believes there may be a flaw in the affected component, which in very rare circumstances may prevent the airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners from activating in the event of an accident.

Customers of the suspected cars were urged to use extreme precautions and refrain from driving the car until the faulty components had been replaced. Owners of affected vehicles would be contacted by Maruti Suzuki-approved shops for immediate assistance, it was reported.

Before this, Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday that it had increased costs for all of its variants of automobiles by roughly 1.1%. After raising prices in April 2022, the automaker is now doing so once more during the current fiscal year.

The manufacturer announced in December of last year that it would increase car prices to counteract the effects of growing input costs and make plans to upgrade the model range to comply with tighter emissions laws that will take effect in April 2023.

"An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1 percent. This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2023," In a legal filing, Maruti Suzuki India made a statement.

In December, the manufacturer was forced to recall 9,125 vehicles because of a problem with the seat belt installation. On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India stock increased 1.2% to settle at Rs 8,479.35 on the National Stock Exchange.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q.1: Which of its car models Maruti Suzuki recalled for airbags replacement?

Ans: Maruti Suzuki recalled well-known car models like Grand Vitara, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, and Baleno, and Alto K10.

Q.2: Exactly how many cars have Maruti Suzuki recalled for airbags replacement?

Ans: Maruti Suzuki recalled 17,362 of its cars to replace the airbags.