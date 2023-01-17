Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives 5,000 reservations; Fronx gets 1,500 bookings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Jimny boasts ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology with a low-range transfer gear as standard.

Maruti Suzuki, one of the leading car manufacturers in the country, recently unveiled two new models at the Auto Expo 2023, the five-door Jimny SUV and Fronx compact SUV. Both vehicles are set to be sold through the carmaker's Nexa retail channel.

The company has reported that bookings for the two models opened on the same day as their unveiling, and in just five days, the Jimny has garnered 5,000 bookings and the Fronx has secured nearly 1,500 bookings. This is a clear indication of the high level of interest and anticipation that these vehicles have generated among Indian car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 105PS of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque. It comes with a choice of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Jimny boasts ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology with a low-range transfer gear as standard, and is based on a ladder frame chassis. 3,985mm is its total length, 1,645mm is its width, 1,720mm is its height, and 2,590mm is its wheelbase.

When it comes to features, the Jimny has electrically retractable and adjustable ORVMs, automatic headlamps, washer-equipped LED headlamps, a spare wheel mounted to the tailgate, and a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display. There are also six airbags, a brake limited slip differential, an Arkamys surround sound system, ESP with hill hold assist, hill descent control, a rearview camera, and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, on the other hand, offers two different engine options: a K12N 1.2-liter gasoline engine that generates 90PS and 113Nm of torque, and a K10C 1.0-liter gasoline turbo-boosterjet engine that generates 100PS and 148Nm of torque. Its dimensions are 3,995mm in length, 1,765mm in width, 1,550mm in height, and it has a 2,520mm wheelbase. It is built on the Heartect platform. The Fronx features automatic headlights, LED rear combination lamps, shark fin antenna, and LED multi-reflector headlamps with LED DRLs.

