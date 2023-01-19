Citroen eC3 electric revealed ahead of launch: Range, price and other details

Follow us on Image Source : CITROEN INDIA Citroen offers a 7-year/1,40,000-kilometer warranty on the battery pack, a 5-year/1,00,000-kilometer warranty on the electric motor

The all-electric eC3, Citroen's C3 hatchback, has finally been shown off. The car's price is expected to be revealed in the coming days. In addition, Citroen plans to export the eC3 from India, increasing the company's disappointingly low sales volumes.

The Citroen eC3 will be available in dealerships starting on January 22 when bookings open. The battery pack for the Citroen eC3 has 29.2 kWh power. The Tiago EV is a target for the company. In the coming days, the company will announce the prices, details about the design The Citroen eC3's interior is identical to that of the gasoline-powered model. The only exterior changes are a new charging port on the front fender and no tailpipe.

Citroen eC3: powertrain, charging, and competition

Citroen wants to make the 29.2 kWh battery pack in the eC3 locally in the long run, but it comes from a Chinese company called Svolt. The Citroen EV has an internal 3.3 kW AC charger and can also charge quickly with CCS2. 57 horsepower and 143 Nm of peak torque are produced by the eC3's electric motor, which is mounted on the front axle. The eC3 has an ARAI-certified range of 320 kilometers. Eco and standard driving modes, as well as regenerative braking, are included. The target market for the eC3 is the Tata Tiago EV, which has a higher-spec battery pack with a capacity of 24 kWh and an ARAI-rated range of 315 kilometers.

Citroen eC3: Security and features

The Live and Feel versions of the Citroen eC3 are available, just like the gasoline-powered version. The 10.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, and a height-adjustable driver's seat on the higher-spec feel are just some of the features that the eC3 shares with the ICE model. The eC3 now has connected car technology thanks to the 35 features of the MyCitroen Connect app.

Citroen eC3: Specifics of the warranty

Citroen offers a 7-year/1,40,000-kilometer warranty on the battery pack, a 5-year/1,00,000-kilometer warranty on the electric motor, and a 3-year/1,25,000-kilometer warranty on the car.

