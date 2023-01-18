Auto Expo 2023 roundup: From Maruti Jimny to Tata Curvv EV Concept - best launches of mega event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Auto Expo 2023 was held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Auto Expo 2023 was a feast for car enthusiasts, with several manufacturers showcasing their latest and greatest offerings. From electric SUVs to retro-inspired hatchbacks, there was something for everyone at the expo. However, due to the sheer number of new cars on display, it can be challenging to keep track of them all. We've compiled a list of our top picks from the expo as a result, so you won't have to miss out on any of the fun.

First up, we have the Maruti Suzuki eVX, which is possibly the most significant car shown at Auto Expo 2023. The new, dedicated all-electric platform that will be utilised by a group of Japanese automakers, including Toyota, Subaru, Mazda, Daihatsu, and Suzuki, is previewed by this concept car. A new line of EVs will be created using this platform for India, Europe, and Japan.

The Tata Curvv, which was initially unveiled as an EV concept but will now arrive in its ICE guise in 2024, is the next vehicle on the list. The styling has a lot of wow factor, and it likely represents how Tata will introduce new products in the future. It might also imply that the Sierra ICE version will be revealed first.

The Tata Sierra is the vehicle for you if you're seeking something a little more vintage. The rear glass house is achieved stylistically even though it does not wrap over like the original due to the chunky B pillar's upright stance. And then the interiors! Fabric is prioritised over leather and plastic, the lines are clean, and the centre even has a sound bar.

Overall, Auto Expo 2023 was a great success, with several manufacturers showcasing their latest offerings and providing a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry. Whether you're looking for a new EV, a retro-inspired hatchback, or a cutting-edge SUV, there was something for everyone at the expo.

