Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India Unveils Revolutionary Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Powered 'Euniq 7'

Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India made a big splash at the Auto Expo 2023 with the unveiling of their latest innovation: the Euniq 7, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered SUV.

The Euniq 7 is powered by a state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel-cell system that generates electricity to power the vehicle's electric motor. This means that the only emissions from the Euniq 7 are water vapor, making it a zero-emission vehicle. The fuel-cell system also has a range of over 400 km on a single tank of hydrogen, making it a viable option for long-distance travel.

MG Motor India's managing director, Rajeev Chaba, said in a statement, that the Euniq 7 is a true representation of MG's commitment to innovation and sustainability. He added that MG is proud to be the first company in India to develop and produce a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle. Chaba said he believes that this technology has the potential to play a major role in the country's transition to cleaner transportation.

The Euniq 7 also features a sleek and stylish design, with a spacious and comfortable interior. It comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

The Euniq 7 is set to go on sale in India in late 2023, and it is expected to be priced competitively with other luxury SUVs on the market. MG Motor India plans to establish a network of hydrogen fueling stations across the country in the coming years to support the Euniq 7 and other hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Auto Expo 2023 Full coverage

The Auto Expo 2023 has been a great platform for MG Motor India to showcase their latest innovation and commitment towards sustainable transportation. With the Euniq 7, MG is set to revolutionize the Indian Automobile industry with its zero-emission technology and a range of over 400km on a single tank of hydrogen. This is a big step towards the future of clean energy and we can expect more hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles from MG in the future.