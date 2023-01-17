Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which one you should pick? Range, battery, and price compared

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO At first glance, the Mahindra XUV400 is a direct competitor to the Tata Nexon EV.

The XUV400, recently introduced by Mahindra & Mahindra is the company's first electric SUV in India. With bookings starting on January 26 and a target of delivering 20,000 units of the electric SUV within a year, the Mahindra XUV400 will be introduced across 34 cities in phase 1. It will rival the Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car.



At first glance, the Mahindra XUV400 is a direct competitor to the Tata Nexon EV. Both SUVs have a similar dimension and length, with the XUV400 measuring 4200 mm in length and the Tata Nexon EV measuring 3993 mm in length. However, the XUV400 is slightly wider and taller than the Tata Nexon EV.

Nexov vs XUV400: Battery Pack, Range

The XUV400 has a 39.4 kWh battery pack that is said to have a range of 456 km on a single full charge and can be charged from zero to eighty percent (0% to 80%) in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger.

ALSO READ: Mahindra Scorpio to join Indian Army fleet - DETAILS

The Tata Nexon EV Max receives a larger 40.5 kWh unit, which gives a claimed range of 437 km on a single full charge, while the Nexon EV Prime receives a smaller 30.2 kWh battery pack that gives the electric SUV an ARAI-certified range of 312 km.

POWER

The XUV400's permanent magnet synchronous motor produces 150 PS (110 kW) of power and 310 Nm of peak torque, allowing the electric SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds, according to specifications for electric motors. The Tata Nexon EV Prime's electric motor puts out 129 PS and 245 Nm, while the Tata Nexon EV Max has a max power output of 143 PS and a peak torque rating of 250.

In terms of pricing, the Tata Nexon EV is currently available with a starting price of 14.99 lakhs, while the Mahindra XUV400 has not yet announced its official pricing, but it's expected to be around 15 lakhs.

ALSO READ: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra to come in all three Petrol, Diesel, EV variants

Overall, both vehicles offer great options for buyers in the Indian market. The Mahindra XUV400 provides a longer range, faster charging time, and more power and torque. However, the Tata Nexon EV is available at a more affordable price point. The decision between the two will ultimately come down to personal preferences and priorities.



FAQs

1.What is the Mahindra XUV400?

The Mahindra XUV400 is an electric SUV introduced by Mahindra & Mahindra, the manufacturer of well-known SUVs with internal combustion engines like the Scorpio-N, Thar, XUV700, and XUV300.

2. What is the range of the Mahindra XUV400?

The XUV400 has a 39.4 kWh battery pack that is said to have a range of 456 km on a single full charge and can be charged from zero to eighty percent (0% to 80%) in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger.