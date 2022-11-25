Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India: Price, specifications, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS LAUNCH EVENT Toyota Innova Hycross booking has started.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday (November 25) launched Innova Hycross, the new hybrid version of its popular multi-purpose vehicle Innova, in India.

The booking for the vehicle started from today itself and will be available at dealerships from the middle of January 2023, the automobile major said.

The company is yet to reveal the price of the new Innova Hycross, however, reports say that the vehicle is likely to come with a price tag in the range of Rs 17-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Innova Hycross comes with a self charging strong hybrid electric system with a 2-litre petrol engine along with an e-drive sequential shift system. It will also be available with an option of 2-litre engine mated to an automatic transmission.

Launched in 2005, the Innova has cumulatively sold over 10 lakh units, accounting for over 50 per cent of total cumulative sales across models of over 20 lakh units.

Speaking at the vehicle unveil event in Mumbai, TKM's vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar said the company will bring electric vehicles in India in future but it has no such plans immediately.

"I think the country's objective is to reduce carbon (emission). You have to look at it holistically and (on a) scientific basis and that's what we are doing," he told PTI when asked about Toyota Kirloskar Motor's strategy of focussing on hybrids at a time when electric vehicles (EVs) have started gaining traction in India.

Kirloskar argued that considering the current low level of renewable energy sources in India, EVs do not necessarily serve the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

Asked if it meant Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will not bring EVs to India in the near future, he said, "If it reduces the carbon content, if the renewable electricity in India starts getting at least more than 50-60 per cent and certainly it will be all electric. We may bring earlier also."

