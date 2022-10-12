Mercedes-Benz reports 28% rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in Jan-Sep

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@MERCEDESBENZIND Mercedes-Benz India had sold a total of 11,242 units in 2021.

Mercedes-Benz India sales: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in the January to September period this year, surpassing what it sold in the whole of 2021.

The company had sold 8,958 units in the same period last year, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

"Our sales are at pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

Mercedes-Benz India had sold a total of 11,242 units in 2021.

The sales growth witnessed this year so far is despite supply shortages and has been on the back of a "young product portfolio, resurgent customer sentiment scaling up businesses and the ongoing festive period", the company said.

The total order bank of Mercedes-Benz India as of September 2022 is over 7,000 units, it added.

The company said high demand for its top-end vehicles such as GLS Maybach 600, Maybach S-Class, S-Class along with AMGs has continued, while the long wheel-base E-Class remained its single highest selling model for in the January-September, 2022 period.

Mercedes-Benz India also said it has started the first customer deliveries of its all-electric sedan EQS 580 and new bookings will be delivered by early 2023.