Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MG Gloster: Now comes with Zero Maintenance & Repair Cost

The MG Gloster An Off-Roader SUV & India's first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV, has carved a niche for itself in the premium vehicle segment, winning over customers with its bold design, a reputation for robust build quality, luxurious and now takes the ownership experience a step further with the introduction of a unique after-sales service program, designed to keep your maintenance & repair cost to zero.

This program elevates ownership to a whole new level of convenience and peace of mind. For three years from the date of purchase, Gloster owners can enjoy complete freedom from service and wear and tear of parts’ expenses. This comprehensive coverage encompasses a wide range of essential items, including Wipers, Brake Pads, Clutch, Suspension system (Shock absorbers, struts, suspension bushes, ball joints, stabilizer bars, control rods, lower arm & its bushes, knuckle arm, engine mount), Tie Rods, Belts, Hoses, Bulbs, Regulator assembly, Wheel cylinder, V belt, All bearing, All motors & its components, Wiring harness system, Electrical items.

By significantly reducing the financial burden of ownership, MG reinforces Gloster's position as an eminently practical for buyers.

This is additional to the manufacturer warranty which already exists with the car.

MG's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the engineering and design of the Gloster.

The Program also has a guaranteed buyback option available to Gloster customers, in this after three years of vehicle ownership a customer can sell back the car to MG if they want.

It's a testament to MG's dedication to providing a holistic ownership experience that transcends the satisfying driving experience the Gloster delivers.

The MG Gloster is today the preferred choice for customers, offering a complete ownership package with practically zero cost of ownership.

This peace-of-mind off-roader comes in 4WD and 2WD variants accommodating six or seven passengers, the Gloster offers 7 Terrain system, huge interior space, dual panoramic electric sunroof, and 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation.

The Gloster's ADAS further enhances safety with innovative features like DOW, RCTA, and LCA, reinforcing its commitment to passenger and road safety.