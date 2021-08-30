Monday, August 30, 2021
     
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models from September

Maruti Suzuki sells a range of models ranging from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.

New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2021 12:54 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO

Maruti Suzuki's cheapest model is Alto with a starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki price hike: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will hike prices across models from next month amid rising input costs.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs."

Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise, it added.

"The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021," Maruti Suzuki India said.

At present the company sells a range of models ranging from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.

