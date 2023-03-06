Maruti Suzuki offers huge discounts on Ignis, Ciaz and other models in March; Check them out

Follow us on Image Source : NEXAEXPERIENCE.COM Maruti Suzuki offers huge discounts on multiple models in March

Maruti Suzuki March Discount: Maruti Suzuki, the nation's largest automobile manufacturer, is currently offering huge discounts on its multiple models through March 2023. The automobile manufacturer is offering deals up to Rs 52,000 on the Ignis and Ciaz. All of these models are offered for sale through the retail channel of the company, Nexa.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the company's most cost-effective Nexa model, offers many advantages right now. The manual variations include a discount of Rs 23,000, a Holi booking bonanza of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000, for a total of Rs 52,000.

On the other hand, the automated (AGS) models feature a discount of Rs 13,000, a Holi booking bonanza of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000, for a total of Rs 42,000.

On the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, consumers may take advantage of total discounts of up to Rs 28,000; however, it is not a formal direct discount. Nonetheless, there is a Rs 25,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 3,000 corporate offer.

There are currently no discounts or deals available for the manual, automatic, or CNG models of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Also, there are no current deals or discounts available for the Maruti Suzuki XL6, the automaker's top-tier MPV model, or the recently released Grand Vitara. In February, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara outsold the Kia Seltos by selling 9,183 units as opposed to the latter's 8,012 units.